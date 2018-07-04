Push Play>> Young N.C. Filmer’s “Outer” Teaser is A+, Full Edit Out Soon!

“… some things have changed and some things remain the same and that has more to do with still being able to find that lonesome peak with yourself or with a couple of friends. Thats what really makes the Outer Banks the Outer Banks.” – Lynn Shell / sage-surfer-shaper-Outer Banks lifer in “Outer”-

“Outer” is a film project by award winning ( 2017 Carolina Surf Filmmaker Of The Year ), 16 year old high school student, Logan Marshall and we’re giving him an A+ grade for capturing the essence and realities of living, surfing and coming of age on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The above quote from area legend Lynn Shell pretty much sums up why so many surfers are “stuck there on purpose” as homegrown local magazine “Milepost” succinctly and proudly proclaims on it’s covers.

And if we ever had to be “stuck” some place, that stretch of barrier islands near the edge of the Continental Shelf slowly sinking into the Atlantic would be the place for us after viewing this excellent trailer. Logan Marshall should graduate with honors after matriculating his full length video dissertation on a subject near and dear to all east coasters hearts, the Outer Banks of North Carolina. – Mez –

Starring: Bo Raynor, Jesse Hines, Lynn Shell, Quentin Turko

Featuring: Lucas Rogers, Brett Barley, Micha Cantor and friends.

OUTER – A LOGAN MARSHALL FILM Official Trailer from Logan Marshall on Vimeo.