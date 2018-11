Nobody in the ‘hood would call Manasquan and all the surrounding, funky-cool beach towns “cities” but Volcom Stones Pat Schmidt “4 Cities” video-bio shows you what a real Jersey Shore local surfer kid is all about no meatballs, stupid blow-out hair doo-doo’s or juiced up, gold necklace wearing wanna be muscle heads need apply. Take all that sad shit and beat it back up north to Exit 13 and beyond yo Ant’ny, Joey and Christufuh’? -Mez –