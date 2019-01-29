Push Play> The Outer Banks After All The Tourist’s Go Home…

January 29, 2019 • Videos

As local newspaper Milepost Magazine proudly declares on their cover slogan people who call the Outer Banks home year round – and are damn stoked to deal with the long often times harsh off-season climate and desolation – are “stuck here on purpose”.  And, from a surfers point of view, this first in a monthly series of vlogs by local filmer Logan Marshal shows you why in this jam packed 11:41 minute edit. Might seem like hell to some perhaps but looks like a slice of heaven frozen over to us! – Mez –

