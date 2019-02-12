Push Play: Slow-Mo Giorgio Rips The Gulf Coast! Filmed By Brett Henninger…

Indefatigable videographer / photographer extraordinaire Brett Henninger catches way under rated, way under covered South Floridian ripper Giorgio Gomez kicking the ba-jeebus belt out of some really fun looking Gulf Coast winter surf. Hey, it was flat on the Atlantic side of the Peninsula this day so don’t bitch about the size plus it wasn’t snowing over there either. When you live in the Sunshine State – especially the south end of it – you take anything you can get your hands on and paddle your surfboard into, even if it means a 5 hour drive one way. And besides, this slo-mo examination of Giorgio’s crazy, super insane, super vert tail blows is worth the minute long viewing that will have you hitting replay several times. This guy is an East Coast badass. – Mez –