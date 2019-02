A video postcard from a few charming days in Florida. ‘Sargassum Slow-Down Shuffle’ is a short film inviting you to break focus, and lose yourself in the colorful haze of a Sunshine State, subtropical Winter Wonderland, no 5/4’s needed. Featuring Saxon Wilson, Produced by Endless Sea, Filmed in and around the original East Coast surfing mecca of Cocoa Beach, Florida; November 2018 through February 2019.

