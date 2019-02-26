Push Play. Kick-Ass Hatteras January Nor’Easter Video With Brett And The Boy’s!

February 26, 2019 • Videos

According to prolific East Coast surfing vlogger Brett Barley – a man not given to hyperbole – the first Nor’east swell of 2019 was “incredibly heavy and the best since the March 2018”. And you don’t have to take BB’s word for it because he’s got the incredible video goods filmed by Jeff O’Neil right here to back that claim up. Featuring Brett Barley with a slew very tasty clips of fellow local OBNC barrel masters Christian Van Vliet, Max Bigney, Dallas Tolson, Cash Barris, Jesse Hines and Lucas Rogers. – Mez –

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]