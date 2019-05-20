Video: “Isolation”, Like Discovering Surfing On The Dark Side Of The Moon

May 20, 2019 • Push Play, Videos

Eastern Canadian ripper Logan Landry and friends keep exploring the boundaries of the Western North Atlantic’s relative unknown, and beyond, in this excellent, revealing ( but not too revealing ) video drop of one of our favorite and mysterious surfing regions on the planet. One small step for surfing, one giant leap for surfing mankind. Edited perfectly into a moody black and white affair with wall-to-wall shredding, Isolation is our favorite film of the year so far. – Mez –

 

 

 

ISOLATION from Logan landry on Vimeo.

