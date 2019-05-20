Video: “Isolation”, Like Discovering Surfing On The Dark Side Of The Moon

Eastern Canadian ripper Logan Landry and friends keep exploring the boundaries of the Western North Atlantic’s relative unknown, and beyond, in this excellent, revealing ( but not too revealing ) video drop of one of our favorite and mysterious surfing regions on the planet. One small step for surfing, one giant leap for surfing mankind. Edited perfectly into a moody black and white affair with wall-to-wall shredding, Isolation is our favorite film of the year so far. – Mez –

ISOLATION from Logan landry on Vimeo.