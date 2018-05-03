Push Play / “Big E” Is A Freak! Watch This Geiselman Video NOW!

May 3, 2018 • Videos

Sometimes you wonder why some surfboard weilding freaks are on the world tour and others are not.

Of course there are a multitude of psychological reasons and theories as to why but in the case of Eric Geiselman him not being on the tour and grinding it out is a good thing.

For us. For him. For his backers.

Simply stated the kid is an artist, not a competition horse in a singlet and he gets to craft amazing gifts for us like “Lark”

He skates un-real, he rocks his music and is free to paint whatever the fuck-all he wants with his surfboard onto aqueos canvas un-encumbered by results driven performances and the expectations of a QS or WSL boxscore after each event.

Good for us and really good for him and a beautiful thing to see the sweet fruits of Vissla letting this thourough bred talent run free out in green and blue pastures to create a stellar edit like “Lark” which put’s him up there with the best freesurfers of this moment and time and a video to back that claim up. -Mez-

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM