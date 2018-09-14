Push Play For Stack’s New Edit “Cake”–The Kid Should Just Change His Name To “Barrelram”…

With all due respect and deference to the excellent body of self produced, often self shot and self edited “vlogs” that busy bee Brett Barley has given us over the past year, year and a half this fresh edit by New York’s Balaram Stack and New Era and Monster Children is one of the best barrel riding videos, from one end to the other, from an east coaster we’ve just about ever seen. Stack, being sort of a humble, east coast enigma who just low key cruises the world putting himself inside, above and all over some the worlds best and gnarliest waves let’s Cake, and his exceptional high level surfing, doing the talking for him. Then, like all good enigmas, Bal oozes back into the ether until he hopefully drops another stunner like this one so grab a big slice, wolf it down and, believe us, you’ll be back for second and third helpings of this Cake for certain. – Mez –