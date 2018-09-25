Push Play- Extra-Extra! Noah Schweizer Drops Hurricane Florence Edit!

Slater was the blaring, front page surfing headline on the east coast during Florence while lighting it up in complete anonymity one day in front of legend Bill Hartleys Mel Beach house and then again at Ponce Inlet where he put on a center stage performnace in front of a shit ton of totally jazzed surfers. He’s the g-dang, effing “Champ” even when he isn’t. He’s the Muhammad Ali of surfing in his absolute world wide acknowledge greatness – current title holder or not – so he get’s his due and propers when it comes to media coverage and rightfully so. However, buried below the fold New Smyrna prodigy, Noah Schweizer put on a quite tour de force across the inlet that deserves some column space of it’s very own while all eye’s were focused on Kellys page one news. Filmed by up and coming east coast cinema star Jordan Montgomery. – Mez –

inlet tribute from NOAH SCHWEIZER on Vimeo.