Push Play>> Delaware Skim Kid Goes Nuckin’ Futz- Watch This!

May 24, 2018 • Videos

(Please scroll down to play video )

We never heard of this guy, John Weber from Delaware, but we’re sure as shit stoked and then some that filmer Skylar Wilson stuck him under our noses with this simple e-mail description and link to his edit titled “Mystic Quiver”:

“I just released a video of John Weber, originally from Delaware, surfing around Southern California (Wedge, Seal, etc.) and was hoping to get some coverage on it.  The kid absolutely kills it.”
Uhmmm, yeah, and “absolutely kills it” would be a gross understatement because Weber just goes flippin’ mental on skims, body boards, shortboards, longboards and whatever else he can put his body on in crazy Wedge conditions and other mysto West Coast shorey’s. Yep, this guy is a full Looney Tune, Indian River Inlet Jetty charger gone Cali and we LOVE it! So will you so push play now and get ready to be blown away by the shore pound freak-a-zoid. Somwhere fellow skimming dare devil, Brad Domke beams with East Coast pride. -Mez –

  • Dave LaRose

    Awesome! Totally entertained. John Weber- you’ve got the gift!

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM