From a tubular, tropical swell filled family surfari on the Outer Banks this summer with groms Alana and Luke to catching his home break at Ponce Inlet firing during hurricane Florence to some typically fun, Florida Autumnal wave action, Cory Lopez is captured in this high energy edit ripping the absolute shittake out of it all as filmed and edited by Jeff O’Neil and Jason Hatch. – Mez –

Cory Lopez and Fam… Ripping from Jeffrey O’Neil on Vimeo.