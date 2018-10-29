Push Play: Catching Up With The K.O.V. ( King Of The Vloggers )Brett Barley…

The last time we saw Brett Barley in early October ( see ESM’s Barley Sick-quence! a few posts down ) he was spelunking some beautiful little beach break caves and boosting huge air’s at a not too secret stretch of sandbars between Buxton and the Bonner. Talking to him at S#%@A*$* Street between surfs he made no mention whatsoever that he was leaving shortly to fly off to 1) the Artic Circle and then 2) down to Tahiti to bucket-list some Teahupo’o barrels. I mean, the kid owes us zero explantion of his travel plans or whereabouts but I did find it pretty damn funny that I was on the OBNC to catch him going ballistic one day on his home turf and, when I texted him a few short days later to inquire as to where he might be surfing during the first day of the Leslie swell, his response was that “he probably couldn’t make it” as he “had just gotten up to the Artic Circle” in a bit of dry Barley humor- then his vlogs went dark for awhile. So we were stoked to say the least that this video missive surfaced over the past weekend updating his current status and now we know what he’s been up to. If you are as big of a fan of his recently MIA video blogs as we are then simply Push Play to see what he has to say and we look forward to his next drops which, given the extreme mix of locales, should be intresting to say the least. – Mez –