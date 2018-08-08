Push Play: “Between Land And Sea” Reveals Harsh Beauty Of Surfing Ireland

Experience a year in the life of a surf town at the mercy of the Atlantic Ocean in this epic, 94 minute documentary. Set against the backdrop of Ireland’s stunning west coast, Between Land And Sea – at times intimate, at times epic – embeds itself within Lahinch’s passionate surfing community. Following this dedicated group of true grit diehards who want their local waves to be known around the world, BLAS combines exhilarating footage with insightful, moving and often humorous portraits of the ocean-going natives of County Clare. Directed by Ross Whitaker available on DVD September 11, 2018. For more information go to www.filmmovement.com