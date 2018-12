Brett Barley has done a lot – and surfed a lot all over the world – in his still young surfing life and you would have thunk a place like Teahupoo and those widow-maker lefts would have been crossed of his bucket list a long time ago. Well, you thunk wrong and here is BB’s newest vlog that captures his dream journey in detail with an excellently done, refreshing high quality edit which is more personal video-journalism than non-stop action, often too repetitive surf porn. – Mez –