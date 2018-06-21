Push Play>> Barbados’ Josh Burke Drops “Breadfruit in De Bowl” Edit

This excellent edit from second generation Bajan surfer, Josh Burke ( his pop’s, Alan was a world class surfer in the 80’s / 90’s and arguably one of the best ever from the Caribbean / Eastcoast U.S. region ) simply proclaims: ” Roasting Breadfruits and surfing SoupBowl. Barbados life.”

If you’ve ever been to this small, mellow, super friendly island sticking out like a brilliant wave diamond mine in the southern Caribbean you can relate to this simple phraseology and the picture it paints in your minds eye about living and surfing in beautiful Bathsheba and it’s still under developed north coast environs.

Better yet, watch Josh’s Burkes latest video and wish you were there again totally drenched in it’s Irie vibe, surfing the Bowl and keeping it as simple as grabbing a flying fish cutter, tossing a breadfruit into a beachside fire pit and sucking down a couple of Banks beer’s after a session. – Mez –

Breadfruit In De Bowl from Josh Burke on Vimeo.