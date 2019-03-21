Push Play: Air Canada, Nova Scotia Points From the Air

This is what you get when you get a DJI Mavick Pro for Christmas- a quick birds eye look from the air of why Nova Scotia, the land of the never ending headlands, can be such a magical place. If you can find most of the places that is and there are plenty of them you won’t ever have a chance to see with your own eyes because they are just that hidden and that damn hard to find. One caveat here. For some interesting reason the last minute of the edit is non-surfing clips of the Halifax-Dartmouth ferry, and a random train barreling down the tracks but the aerial landscapes clips alone are well worth the viewing time spent. Filmed by Nate O’brien – Mez –