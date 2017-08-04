Gracias Puerto w/ Dwight Pastrana — Video by Jorgito Rivera

August 4, 2017 • Videos

16-year-old Puerto Rico native Dwight Pastrana spent the summer training in Puerto Escondido, Mexico — perfect for his upcoming berth in the Quiksilver Young Guns event in Indonesia. Dwight is the first PR surfer to qualify the event. Enjoy this film and edit by Jorgito Rivera.

Gracias Puerto… Nos vemos a la vuelta (Dwight Pastrana) from Dwight pastrana on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


August 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 202

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM