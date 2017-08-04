August 4, 2017 • Videos
16-year-old Puerto Rico native Dwight Pastrana spent the summer training in Puerto Escondido, Mexico — perfect for his upcoming berth in the Quiksilver Young Guns event in Indonesia. Dwight is the first PR surfer to qualify the event. Enjoy this film and edit by Jorgito Rivera.
Gracias Puerto… Nos vemos a la vuelta (Dwight Pastrana) from Dwight pastrana on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Gracias Puerto w/ Dwight Pastrana — Video by Jorgito Rivera
August 4, 2017
-
Tetanus Point Teaser — Video by Kyle Arcomano
August 3, 2017
-
The_Cvrrent — July 2017 Logging in Rhode Island
August 3, 2017
-
#tbt: “Always Right” Streaming Now!
July 27, 2017
-
Now Streaming: Vissla’s Latest Film “Pedro’s Bay”
July 27, 2017
-
Summer Swell in Nova Scotia w/ Rob Kelly + Frothylip...
July 24, 2017
-
•EAST in Indonesia with New York’s Jared Bono
July 20, 2017
-
The Cvrrent — June ’17 in Rhode Island
July 14, 2017
-
Jersey Shore Summer Surf w/ Rob Kelly
July 12, 2017
-
“Granite Girls” Trailer — Video by Ralph Fatello
July 10, 2017
-
A Day in the Bay: XTERRA SURF x Dan O’Hara...
July 7, 2017
-
Colin Herlihy’s New Film “Time Flies” Coming Soon
July 5, 2017
Tags: dwight pastrana, jorgito rivera, mexico, puerto escondido, puerto rico, video