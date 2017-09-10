Power Surfing in the Pacific w/ Pete Mendia

September 10, 2017 • Videos
Pete Mendia spent a little bit of time in the Mentawais surfing Kandui and absolutely tore the place apart. This new edit by Justis St. John is power surfing at its finest — in just four short minutes, Pete shows us why the rail game will never go out of style.
Tags: billabong, justis st. john, kandui, mentawai, pete mendia, power surfing, rail, video