We’re missing Puerto Rico in the winter something fierce after watching this edit of Venezuela native Raul Hernandez showing off some power surfing while also manufacturing his delicious and unique Power Cookies, dark chocolate-covered frozen treats with a delicious filling of homemade coconut milk caramel, organic peanut butter, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and
hemp hearts.
POWER COOKIES = POWER SURFING from POWER COOKIES on Vimeo.
