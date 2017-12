Son of a surfing pirate, Wolfgang Blackwood – who’s dad Russell is the legendary Buxton based surfer / photographer – shows here that apple does not fall far from the tree with this solid, 3:21 edit on offer for your viewing pleasure. Filmed by Jeffrey Oneill and backed with Fugazis “Waiting Room”, this video, shot exclusively around Cape Hatteras area video ( do they ever go north of the Bonner and why would they? ) is easy on the eyes and ears. -Mez –