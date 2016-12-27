December 27, 2016 • Videos
The East Coast didn’t produce much in the way of epic surf over Christmas weekend. Which means filmer/photographer/charger Kalen Foley of The Jersey Mobb made the right decision spending the holiday on the North Shore. Pipeline fired on Christmas Day, and although we don’t know every surfer’s point of origin, you can bet a few East Coasters were on it. And hey, you can’t go wrong devoting two minutes to amping up with this kind of classic Hawaiian footage (especially in the slow week between Christmas and New Year’s). So thank you, Kalen, for devoting your time and energy behind the camera and in the edit so we could enjoy a Pipeline Christmas Day.
PIPELINE CHRISTMAS DAY EDIT 2016 from the JerseyMobb on Vimeo.
