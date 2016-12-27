Pipeline Christmas Day by The Jersey Mobb’s Kalen Foley

December 27, 2016 • Videos

The East Coast didn’t produce much in the way of epic surf over Christmas weekend. Which means filmer/photographer/charger Kalen Foley of The Jersey Mobb made the right decision spending the holiday on the North Shore. Pipeline fired on Christmas Day, and although we don’t know every surfer’s point of origin, you can bet a few East Coasters were on it. And hey, you can’t go wrong devoting two minutes to amping up with this kind of classic Hawaiian footage (especially in the slow week between Christmas and New Year’s). So thank you, Kalen, for devoting your time and energy behind the camera and in the edit so we could enjoy a Pipeline Christmas Day.

PIPELINE CHRISTMAS DAY EDIT 2016 from the JerseyMobb on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


November 2016 | Volume 25 | Issue 197

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM