Pau Hana — Hawaii with Matt Bender

March 22, 2017 • Videos

Working-man compilation from the 2016/17 season on the North Shore of Oahu with Florida native Matt Bender, who edited the clip. Main videography by Jacob Laham with supporting videography by Sam Sykes (Waimea clips) and also by Sam Moody .

Pau Hana from Matthew Bender on Vimeo.

