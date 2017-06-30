North Florida’s Patrick Conklin picked up a rad thrift store find out in California for his birthday: a bright green, low-rocker, old ’70s single-fin that he proceeded to swoop and shred on at Lowers in this clip filmed by Nick Groshell and edited by Patrick Conklin. Enjoy the retro vibes and the timeless Nico track.

Patrick Conklin at lowers on old surfboard from Universal Vibrationalists on Vimeo.

