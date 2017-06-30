June 30, 2017 • Videos
North Florida’s Patrick Conklin picked up a rad thrift store find out in California for his birthday: a bright green, low-rocker, old ’70s single-fin that he proceeded to swoop and shred on at Lowers in this clip filmed by Nick Groshell and edited by Patrick Conklin. Enjoy the retro vibes and the timeless Nico track.
Patrick Conklin at lowers on old surfboard from Universal Vibrationalists on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Video: Patrick Conklin Cruises Lower on an Old ’70s Single-Fin
June 30, 2017
-
Jorgito Rivera Trains His Camera on the North Shore
June 29, 2017
-
Puerto Rico Native Havanna Cabrero in Los Cabos, Mexico
June 26, 2017
-
Power Cookies = Power Surfing w/ Raul Hernandez in PR
June 24, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 6/23/2017
June 23, 2017
-
Birdie Summer with Hector Santamaria in Puerto Rico
June 22, 2017
-
Mickey McCarthy Memorial Paddle-Out — Video by Brad Styron
June 20, 2017
-
Pajorax 2 w/ Robbie Merrell, Rolando Montes, and Mauro Diaz
June 14, 2017
-
Keg Stands With The Boys In North Carolina
June 12, 2017
-
Good Times in Mexico with Colin Herlihy
June 11, 2017
-
#tbt: No Place Like Home w/ Mendia, Cory, and Shea
June 8, 2017
-
Colin Herlihy in One Fun Texas Surf Park Session
June 7, 2017
Tags: 70s, california, lowers, patrick conklin, retro, single-fin, video