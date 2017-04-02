Oahu 1980 with the New Hampshire Crew

“Oahu 1980,” says filmmaker Ralph Fatello. “A handful of New Hampshire surfers make their way to the promised land — the mecca of surfing. The North Shore of Oahu. The most humbling of all surf destinations for any surfer anywhere. All surfers need to at one point in heir lives go to the North Shore. It is where dreams are made and dreams are shattered.

That infamous seven-mile stretch. We had all been going there since the ’70s, but the ’80s was the peak of the New Hampshire North Shore scene. The surfers in this clip are Kevin “Doc” Grondin, Jay Hammer, Charlie Daley, Larry Crateau, TJ, and myself. The footage was shot at Sunset and Pipe on my GAF Super 8mm movie camera. The music is by Beautiful People. Enjoy and Mahalo.”

OAHU 1980 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: 1980, hawaii, new hampshire, north shore, oahu