Oahu 1980 with the New Hampshire Crew

April 2, 2017 • Videos

“Oahu 1980,” says filmmaker Ralph Fatello. “A handful of New Hampshire surfers make their way to the promised land — the mecca of surfing. The North Shore of Oahu. The most humbling of all surf destinations for any surfer anywhere. All surfers need to at one point in heir lives go to the North Shore. It is where dreams are made and dreams are shattered.
That infamous seven-mile stretch. We had all been going there since the ’70s, but the ’80s was the peak of the New Hampshire North Shore scene. The surfers in this clip are Kevin “Doc” Grondin, Jay Hammer, Charlie Daley, Larry Crateau, TJ, and myself. The footage was shot at Sunset and Pipe on my GAF Super 8mm movie camera. The music is by Beautiful People. Enjoy and Mahalo.”

OAHU 1980 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


March 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 199

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM