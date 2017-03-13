Nub TV Goes to Barbados

March 13, 2017 • Videos

The Nub TV crew decamped to Barbados last week, running into several solid swells on the western Caribbean coast of the island. As Ben Gravy said, “Travel to the right spot at the right time and you can get an epic score!”

Music:
Bieber Shit by Frank Chase
https://soundcloud.com/frankchase

And So It Begins by Artificial.Music https://soundcloud.com/artificial-music
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/JpoEFiAJdxo

dizzy by Joakim Karud https://soundcloud.com/joakimkarud
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/xseXbA2N6D0

