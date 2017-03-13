The Nub TV crew decamped to Barbados last week, running into several solid swells on the western Caribbean coast of the island. As Ben Gravy said, “Travel to the right spot at the right time and you can get an epic score!”

Music:

Bieber Shit by Frank Chase

https://soundcloud.com/frankchase

And So It Begins by Artificial.Music https://soundcloud.com/artificial-music

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b…

Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/JpoEFiAJdxo

dizzy by Joakim Karud https://soundcloud.com/joakimkarud

Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/xseXbA2N6D0

Tags: barbados, ben gravy, new jersey, nub tv, travel, video