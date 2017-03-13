March 13, 2017 • Videos
The Nub TV crew decamped to Barbados last week, running into several solid swells on the western Caribbean coast of the island. As Ben Gravy said, “Travel to the right spot at the right time and you can get an epic score!”
Music:
Bieber Shit by Frank Chase
https://soundcloud.com/frankchase
And So It Begins by Artificial.Music https://soundcloud.com/artificial-music
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b…
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/JpoEFiAJdxo
dizzy by Joakim Karud https://soundcloud.com/joakimkarud
Music provided by Audio Library https://youtu.be/xseXbA2N6D0
Tags: barbados, ben gravy, new jersey, nub tv, travel, video