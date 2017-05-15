May 15, 2017 • Videos
Outer Banks native Nohea Futrell drops a video edit from his time spent training with Initiative Surf in Costa Rica this winter.
nohea cr coloured from initiativesurf on Vimeo.
Nohea Futrell in Costa Rica — Video: Initiative Surf
Tags: costa rica, initiative surf, nohea futrell, north carolina, outer banks, video