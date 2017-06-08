tbt: No Place Like Home w/ Mendia, Cory, and Shea

June 8, 2017 • Videos
There’s no place like home with Peter Mendia, Shea Lopez, and Cory Lopez enjoying a remote spot in the Atlantic Ocean six short years ago.
Peter Mendia, Shea & Cory Lopez – no PLAcE LikE hOME from Mike Risick on Vimeo.
Tags: atlantic ocean, cory lopez, mike risick, peter mendia, shea lopez