No A Jose in Southern North Carolina — Video: Hendy Street Produxions

Southern North Carolina saw amazing surf last weekend, here are a few highlights from Hendy Street Produxions. Surfers include Bo Raynor, Gabe Morvil, Mason Barnes, Chris Curry, Rob Evans. Music – Chancha via Circuito “Pachamama” (feat. Poeta Inka)

No A Jose – Southern NC Hurricane Swell – September 2017 from Hendy Street Produxions on Vimeo.

Tags: hurricane jose, southern north carolina