Craig Anderson | Creed McTaggart | Nate Tyler | Dylan Graves in ‘The Loot’

Jan 2017 – Plunder. A versatile and modern classic designed to make ultra shitty waves pleasurable for all. It’s a board with a tendency to reap rich rewards in dismal conditions. Here are some visual delights, shot in said conditions, to add some weight to these sentiments.

Enjoy a 5 min short featuring the Haydenshapes team, the worlds darlings of free surfing, from sessions on the East Coast of Australia, to the central coast of California U.S.A and Puerto Rico.

‘Same board model, in 4 unique flavours. Tasty!’

Oh… And it has just hit our global distribution and is available in retailers worldwide.

Plunders for all.

FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE TECHNICAL TALK:

P L U N D E R

An entertaining board to add to your quiver, handling those days where surface area and speed are crucial for maximizing fun. The Plunder is a fuller-plane shape board designed to bring versatility and fun to small waves without forgetting about that superior performance spark, too. The unique surface area in the outline allows the board to trim with surprising speed in the weakest of conditions, while the soft diamond tail paired with the kick in the rail-line rocker toward the back third, gives the Plunder an ability to respond and turn when a good section lines up.

The way the Plunder is so easy to paddle and effortlessly generate speed allows you to ride this board with a relaxed sense of style to find that enigmatic “flow” in all types of small waves. The board has a flat rocker throughout to produce speed in all areas of the wave, but the rolled vee in the entry and double vee throughout the tail allows the board to ride smoothly through the entry, while fast and sensitive on the tail-end.

The fin setup is also highly unique, with versatility in mind. With the option of riding the Plunder as a single fin (pushed to the back of the box) it has a smooth flowing feel with plenty of pivot around the fin during turns. To create a little extra speed, a 2+1 setup can be arranged (with the single fin pushed to the front of the box) giving the board a blend of the thruster feel with the traditional single fin setup. Finally, as a quad fin (HS1 Large Fronts, with our HS Rear Quads) the board flies down the line and across any fat section giving this shape the most responsive feel and release possible.

