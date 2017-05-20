Mother’s Day Swell in New Hampshire

May 20, 2017 • Videos

“This is the web edit for the three-day Mother’s Day swell,” says New Hampshire filmmaker and photographer Ralph Fatello. “It never really got bigger than head-high, and it rained the first two days. Still, it was surf, and beggars can’t be choosers now can we? I did the edit last week after hearing about the death of Chris Cornell, lead singer for Soundgarden. He had a great voice. It’s ironic because I was looking for the right song to go with this edit, and I believe I found it with ‘Black Hole Sun.’ The surfers that I can remember are Kai Nichols, Tom Hay, Andy Elliott, Mikey Moran, Skip Brunette, Erik Zak, Kody Grondin, Chris Stelman, Max Fatello, Mikey Evans, Chad Bruce, and a handful I couldn’t ID. This is for all the mothers, past, present, and future. And it’s in memory of Chris Cornell.”

MOTHER’S DAY SWELL May 14-15-16-2017 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


May 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 200

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM