Mother’s Day Swell in New Hampshire

“This is the web edit for the three-day Mother’s Day swell,” says New Hampshire filmmaker and photographer Ralph Fatello. “It never really got bigger than head-high, and it rained the first two days. Still, it was surf, and beggars can’t be choosers now can we? I did the edit last week after hearing about the death of Chris Cornell, lead singer for Soundgarden. He had a great voice. It’s ironic because I was looking for the right song to go with this edit, and I believe I found it with ‘Black Hole Sun.’ The surfers that I can remember are Kai Nichols, Tom Hay, Andy Elliott, Mikey Moran, Skip Brunette, Erik Zak, Kody Grondin, Chris Stelman, Max Fatello, Mikey Evans, Chad Bruce, and a handful I couldn’t ID. This is for all the mothers, past, present, and future. And it’s in memory of Chris Cornell.”

MOTHER’S DAY SWELL May 14-15-16-2017 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

Tags: andy elliott, Chris Stelman, Erik Zak, kai nichols, Kody Grondin, max fatello, mikey evans, Mikey Moran, mother's day, new hampshire, ralph fatello, Skip Brunette, Tom Hay, video