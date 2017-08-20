Mornings with Hurricane Gert in North Carolina

August 20, 2017 • Videos

Filmmaker Tony Morin of Hendy Street Productions and his friends surfed most of the morning that Hurricane Gert graced the Outer Banks of North Carolina, but he managed to get a few drone and water shots and put together a quick video recap. Music by Jesse Stockton and Dream Machine

OBX Surf – "Morning Gert" from Hendy Street Produxions on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , ,

