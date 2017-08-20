Filmmaker Tony Morin of Hendy Street Productions and his friends surfed most of the morning that Hurricane Gert graced the Outer Banks of North Carolina, but he managed to get a few drone and water shots and put together a quick video recap. Music by Jesse Stockton and Dream Machine

OBX Surf – "Morning Gert" from Hendy Street Produxions on Vimeo.

Tags: hendy street productions, hurricane gert, north carolina, tony morin, video