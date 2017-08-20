August 20, 2017 • Videos
Filmmaker Tony Morin of Hendy Street Productions and his friends surfed most of the morning that Hurricane Gert graced the Outer Banks of North Carolina, but he managed to get a few drone and water shots and put together a quick video recap. Music by Jesse Stockton and Dream Machine
OBX Surf – "Morning Gert" from Hendy Street Produxions on Vimeo.
Tags: hendy street productions, hurricane gert, north carolina, tony morin, video