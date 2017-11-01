Mile High Club Ripper Rob Merrell Crushes it in Nicaragua

November 1, 2017 • Videos

If busting and making huge airs (and we do mean huge) with a variety of spins, grabs, rotations and some serious amplitude could ever be converted to frequent flyer miles then this Volusia County, Florida ripper may never come down from the friendly skies.

The big question here after watching this video several times is W(hy)TF is this kid not fronting for a first, or at least second, tier sponsor ?

A question almost as crazy as his rubber man aerial skills.

This is a total ‘must watch’ so hit play.

Now. -Mez –

 

