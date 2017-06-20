June 20, 2017 • Videos
It’s no secret that Mickey McCarthy was one of the most accomplished, most generous, and most well-loved members of the East Coast surfing tribe (seriously — check his 45-year retrospective portfolio here). After his untimely passing in December 2016, family and friends decided to wait to hold his memorial paddle-out and celebration of life until June 17th, 2017, International Surfing Day, in Nags Heads, NC. Stay tuned for a full photo recap of the day by Dick “Mez” Meseroll, but in the meantime, enjoy this beautiful video edit by Brad Styron, one of the many East Coast photographers inspired by 2M.
2M Paddle Out by Brad Styron from Brad Styron on Vimeo.
