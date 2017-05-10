May 10, 2017 • Videos
The fine folks of the ESA held a memorial paddle-out in honor of Mickey McCarthy last weekend during the Mid-Atlantic Regionals, and Shoots Media was on hand to capture the entire ceremony.
Eastern Surfing Association – 2M Paddle Out from Shoots Media on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Mickey McCarthy Paddle-Out at ESA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
May 10, 2017
-
New Jersey Surfing May 7th, 2017 — Video: Leo Schnappauf
May 9, 2017
-
Days To Darkness — New Video from Omen x Bing
May 8, 2017
-
Digital Black with Central Florida’s Chauncey Robinson
May 5, 2017
-
Carolina Gold — Video by Brian Jones/Beer Scum
May 4, 2017
-
Atlas Blue: Michael Dunphy + Cam Richards in the Caribbean
May 3, 2017
-
Anything with Trenton Tarpits and John Massey
May 2, 2017
-
Just Dance with Joey Crum — Video by Jeffrey O’Neil
May 1, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 4/28/17
April 28, 2017
-
Residency with FL Native/Hawaii Transplant Schuyler Allen
April 25, 2017
-
Rush — Simon Hetrick in Hawaii
April 21, 2017
-
#tbt: Mexico Mixtape w/ Brad Domke & Jamie O’Brien
April 20, 2017
Tags: esa, memorial, mickey mccarthy, mid-atlantic regionals, paddle-out, shoots media