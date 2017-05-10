Mickey McCarthy Paddle-Out at ESA Mid-Atlantic Regionals

May 10, 2017 • Videos

The fine folks of the ESA held a memorial paddle-out in honor of Mickey McCarthy last weekend during the Mid-Atlantic Regionals, and Shoots Media was on hand to capture the entire ceremony.

Eastern Surfing Association – 2M Paddle Out from Shoots Media on Vimeo.

