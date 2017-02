Legendary Session Episode 1: Atlantic Daze

Yes, “legendary session” definitely applies to this video recap of last week’s swell in Puerto Rico, which featured all-stars from all over like Brian Toth, Ale Moreda, Eric Geiselman, Hector Santamaria, Tommy Bursian, Raul Hernandez, Cam Richards, Dylan Graves, Stevie Pittman, Yadin Nicol, Mauro Diaz, Damien Hobgood, Marley Puglielli, Rolando Montes, Pat Schmidt, Carlos Cabrero, and Balaram Stack. Film and edit by Darren Muschett, who also took some epic shots you’ll be seeing more of soon.



