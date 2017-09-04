Land Yachting in the Outer Banks — Video: Brett Henninger

“This trip was supposed to North Carolina was supposed to be different,” South Florida’s Brett Henninger says. “Comfortable, plenty of sleep, no (or at least much less) bugs, with a film showing the experience and highlighting the people in the group — Surf Central teamrdiers Sutton Kerlin, Evan Miller, and Andrew Slaughter — to come out of it . Maybe even some of those stupid, staged transitions by a dilapidated house or some lost livestock. Art stuff. That all went out the window as the forecasts went from head-high and decent to way overhead pumping surf. 35+ hours driving, 20+ hours shooting, countless bug bites, and a steady diet of bologna sandwiches and coffee drinks later, this is what we ended up with: an edit every bit as raw and fast-paced as our trip. Okay, I need a nap now… oh yeah, Irma.”

land yachting from Brett Henninger on Vimeo.

Tags: andrew slaughter, brett henninger, evan miller, north carolina, outer banks, sutton kerlin, video