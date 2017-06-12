June 12, 2017 • Videos
Surfers Alex Burdett, Blaine Walck, and Ryan Leopold navigate some tricky ones in the Outer Banks. “We woke up at 3:00 AM and got to Pea Island, then made a last-minute change and rolled to the pier,” says filmmaker Brian Jones. “We pulled up to some of the heaviest swell on the island with only a handful of riders out.”
Keg stands with the boys from Beer Scum on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Keg Stands With The Boys In North Carolina
June 12, 2017
-
#tbt: No Place Like Home w/ Mendia, Cory, and Shea
June 8, 2017
-
Colin Herlihy in One Fun Texas Surf Park Session
June 7, 2017
-
Stevie Pittman in Central America and Puerto Rico – Edit:...
May 31, 2017
-
Brad Domke Mini Movie: The Triple Combo Platter
May 28, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 5/26/17
May 26, 2017
-
#tbt: Beachvilles by Mike Risck ft. Mendia, Lopez, Ward, and...
May 25, 2017
-
Yew — A Video Filmed Around the Caribbean by Brett...
May 24, 2017
-
Garden State Spring — Video: Thomas Larney
May 23, 2017
-
Brad Domke + Jamie O’Brien at The Wedge
May 21, 2017
-
Mother’s Day Swell in New Hampshire
May 20, 2017
-
Thawing Out with New York Grom CJ Mangio
May 19, 2017
Tags: alex burdett, blaine walck, brian jones, north carolina, outer banks, ryan leopold