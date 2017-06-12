Keg Stands With The Boys In North Carolina

June 12, 2017 • Videos

Surfers Alex Burdett, Blaine Walck, and Ryan Leopold navigate some tricky ones in the Outer Banks. “We woke up at 3:00 AM and got to Pea Island, then made a last-minute change and rolled to the pier,” says filmmaker Brian Jones. “We pulled up to some of the heaviest swell on the island with only a handful of riders out.”

Keg stands with the boys from Beer Scum on Vimeo.

