Hawaii has always been the measuring stick by which hungry East Coasters prove their abilities, and over the last few winters Quentin Turko has been stepping up. “Quentin escaped the cold shores of the Outer Banks of North Carolina to spend a month in paradise,” says filmmaker Jacob Laham of Brown Bear Visuals. “Building off experience gained from his three-month extended vacation during Winter 2016, Quentin felt extremely comfortable in all conditions the North Shore threw at him come 2017. I’m always stoked to meet up with fellow North Carolinians anywhere in the world.”

just cruising… from Brown Bear Visuals on Vimeo.

