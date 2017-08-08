“Now that I have succeeded my needs in surfing, I can finally relax about it,” New Jersey’s Jude Clark jokes. “Find me at the bath and tennis club or on my front porch yelling at my neighbor because his lawnmower is too loud. Until next time…” Filming credits go to Ryan Mack and Matt Catalano with additional footage by Jersey Mike, Ryan Schmekle, Sean Padgette, and Mike Parzialle with the edit by Jude Clark himself.

EARLY RETIREMENT from Jude Clark on Vimeo.

Tags: early retirement, jude clark, new jersey, video