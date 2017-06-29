Jorgito Rivera Trains His Camera on the North Shore

June 29, 2017 • Videos

Puerto Rico native Jorgito Rivera spent solid time on the North Shore of Oahu this year, capturing standouts like Koa Rothman, Nathan Florence, Rolando Montes, Jamie O’Brien, and Barron Mamiya in the best waves at the best breaks.

North Shore // Oahu // Hawaii from JRVISUALS on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM