Jersey Shore Summer Surf w/ Rob Kelly

After a long winter of chasing storms and getting barreled, the Atlantic finally decided to settle down and leave us with three months of small swells and crowded beaches. Watch as Rob Kelly makes the most out of the conditions on offer, as filmed by Ryan Simalchik and soundtracked by Portugal. The Man.

