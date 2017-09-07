It was only released a week ago but this Jax Log video featuring North Florida brothers Ryan and Patrick Conklin and their friend Saxon Wilson feels like it’s a throwback to more easygoing Summer 2017 before Hurricane Harvey’s devastating floods and Irma’s catastrophic Cat-5 threat. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a carefree moment before the East Coast gets it on the chin this weekend.

jax log from strawberry juju channel on Vimeo.

Tags: jacksonville, jax log, longboard, north florida, patrick conklin, ryan conklin, saxon wilson, video