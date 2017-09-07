September 7, 2017 • Videos
It was only released a week ago but this Jax Log video featuring North Florida brothers Ryan and Patrick Conklin and their friend Saxon Wilson feels like it’s a throwback to more easygoing Summer 2017 before Hurricane Harvey’s devastating floods and Irma’s catastrophic Cat-5 threat. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a carefree moment before the East Coast gets it on the chin this weekend.
jax log from strawberry juju channel on Vimeo.
More Featured Videos
-
Video: Harvey Ave. Designs Quiver Check by Phillip Mansfield
September 7, 2017
-
#tbt: Jax Log w/ Ryan Conklin, Patrick Conklin, and Saxon...
September 7, 2017
-
Three Days w/ the Magic Pony, Lucas Rogers
September 6, 2017
-
Kōld Brü with Colin Herlihy — Video by Jeffrey Lewis
September 5, 2017
-
Land Yachting in the Outer Banks — Video: Brett Henninger
September 4, 2017
-
Rockaway Beach, New York City — August 30th, 2017
August 31, 2017
-
Video: Eva Woodland in Costa Rica
August 27, 2017
-
Hurricane Gert in New York — Video: Nate Best
August 25, 2017
-
Friday Flicks: 8/25/17
August 25, 2017
-
Hurricane Gert in New Hampshire — Video: Ralph Fatello
August 25, 2017
-
Collective Chaos w/ Michael Dunphy — Video: Jordan Montgomery
August 24, 2017
-
Video: Saxon Wilson in “Shark Ban of Summer”
August 24, 2017
Tags: jacksonville, jax log, longboard, north florida, patrick conklin, ryan conklin, saxon wilson, video