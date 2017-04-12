Jared Bono’s Costa Rican Winter

April 12, 2017 • Videos

New York native Jared Bono spent another winter training with the folks at Initiative Surf in Costa Rica, returning home with this sick edit.

Costa Rican Winter from Jared Bono on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , ,

  • relO627

    Whats he training for?

Read Our Current Issue


March 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 199

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM