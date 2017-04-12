April 12, 2017 • Videos
New York native Jared Bono spent another winter training with the folks at Initiative Surf in Costa Rica, returning home with this sick edit.
Costa Rican Winter from Jared Bono on Vimeo.
Tags: costa rica, initiative surf, jared bono, new york, video