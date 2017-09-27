Hurricane Jose in New Hampshire — Video: Ralph Fatello

“Jose came to town and just got ugly on us,” says New Hampshire filmmaker Ralph Fatello. “Rain and onshore winds, with glimpses of glass, and sun. But mostly Jose was ugly and dirty. Nothing wrong with ugly, as long as there is some size and entertainment. And there was all of that and then some. The surfers are the local known’s and unknowns. But the music? The VINNY band music was recorded in 1983. Three songs off of our OLAS DE SEXO LP produced by David Robinson of The CARS. I wrote all the songs on the LP. The songs in this video are: “WAVES” “I NEVER SAW YOU” and “HERE’S WHERE I GET OFF” the last song is probably the best song I ever wrote. And I’ve written a few hundred. The VINNY band included my brother Johnny Fatello guitar, Greg Nesto bass, Javier Pico Keyboards, and Peter Goutzos drums. I hope you like both the video and the soundtrack. Come on MARIA!!!!!”

JOSE September 20th to September 24th, 2017 from Ralph's Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

