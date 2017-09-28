Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Maria in Southern North Carolina

September 28, 2017 • Videos

“Southeastern North Carolina — the armpit of the Outer Banks and red-headed stepchild of the East Coast,” says photographer and filmmaker Jordan Nason. “Though a beautiful locale, it unfortunately gets shorted in the wave department and overshadowed by the well-documented Banks. That is until Hurricanes Jose and Maria filled its shores with a generous four-day run of offshore winds and pulsing swell. Locals Fisher Heverly, Chris Curry, Peter Viele, Gabe Morvil, Guion Lee, and more took full advantage of this late September cornucopia. Enjoy.”

Tags: , ,

Read Our Current Issue


September 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 203

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM