Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Maria in Southern North Carolina

“Southeastern North Carolina — the armpit of the Outer Banks and red-headed stepchild of the East Coast,” says photographer and filmmaker Jordan Nason. “Though a beautiful locale, it unfortunately gets shorted in the wave department and overshadowed by the well-documented Banks. That is until Hurricanes Jose and Maria filled its shores with a generous four-day run of offshore winds and pulsing swell. Locals Fisher Heverly, Chris Curry, Peter Viele, Gabe Morvil, Guion Lee, and more took full advantage of this late September cornucopia. Enjoy.”

Tags: hurricane jose, hurricane maria, north carolina