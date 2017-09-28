Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Maria in Southern North Carolina

September 28, 2017 • Videos
“Southeastern North Carolina — the armpit of the Outer Banks and red-headed stepchild of the East Coast,” says photographer and filmmaker Jordan Nason. “Though a beautiful locale, it unfortunately gets shorted in the wave department and overshadowed by the well-documented Banks. That is until Hurricanes Jose and Maria filled its shores with a generous four-day run of offshore winds and pulsing swell. Locals Fisher Heverly, Chris Curry, Peter Viele, Gabe Morvil, Guion Lee, and more took full advantage of this late September cornucopia. Enjoy.”
