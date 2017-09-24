“As Jose stalled and decided to hang out in the Northeast, he sent us another round of waves,” says Delmarva photographer Nick Tribuno. “Although it didn’t do what the report said it was going to do, I’m pretty sure a lot of people still had a lot of fun.”

Featured surfers: Dillon Harrington, Doug Dashiell, Simon Hetrick, Seth Conboy, Stephen Alther, and Waldon Remington. Film and Edit by Nick Tribuno.

Website | http://www.nicktribuno.com Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/nicktribuno Email | nicktribuno@yahoo.com

Tags: delmarva, hurricane jose, nick tribuno