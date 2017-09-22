September 22, 2017 • Videos
One minute in Delmarva during Hurricane Jose featuring Doug Dashiell, Dillon Harrington, and Parker Kreppel. “Although our period of swell on the Delmarva Peninsula wasn’t too long, it was still fun,” says Nick Tribuno, who filmed and edited the video.
Website | http://www.nicktribuno.com
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/nicktribuno
Email | nicktribuno@yahoo.com
Tags: delmarva, dillon harrington, doug dashiell, hurricane jose, nick tribuno, parker kreppel, videos