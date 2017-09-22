Hurricane Jose in Delmarva — Video by Nick Tribuno

September 22, 2017 • Videos

One minute in Delmarva during Hurricane Jose featuring Doug Dashiell, Dillon Harrington, and Parker Kreppel. “Although our period of swell on the Delmarva Peninsula wasn’t too long, it was still fun,” says Nick Tribuno, who filmed and edited the video.

Website | http://www.nicktribuno.com

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/nicktribuno

Email | nicktribuno@yahoo.com

