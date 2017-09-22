One minute in Delmarva during Hurricane Jose featuring Doug Dashiell, Dillon Harrington, and Parker Kreppel. “Although our period of swell on the Delmarva Peninsula wasn’t too long, it was still fun,” says Nick Tribuno, who filmed and edited the video.

