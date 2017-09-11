Hurricane Irma in New England — Video: Ralph Fatello

September 11, 2017 • Videos

“Me and the newest inductee into the East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame, Kevin F. Grondin, went south to meet up with the first swell from Hurricane Irma,” says New Hampshire’s Ralph Fatello. “The water was warm and green and the boys were all over it. The surfers who appear in this film are Kevin Grondin, Kody Grondin, Robbie Goodwin, Sam, Liam O’Regan, Jared Veltsos, Max Fatello, and Jesse Gould. The music is by my old band Semper Fi — ‘Gimme Shelter’ and ‘Don’t Give Up,’ an original song I wrote, recorded back in 1986 on a four-track machine in our rehearsal place. The musicians in this version of Semper Fi are me, Ralph Fatello, on guitar and lead vocals; Rich Appel on bass and backing vocals; Eric Brown on drums and backing vocals; and Greg Lyons on keyboards.”

IRMA 9-9-17 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

