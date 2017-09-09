Hurricane Irma in Delmarva — Video by Nick Tribuno

September 9, 2017 • Videos

“After searching around town for a half hour or so, we pulled up to a random spot and it was doing this,” says Delmarva photographer and filmmaker Nick Tribuno. “Safe to say the boys from down south — Matt Meinhardt, Michael Dunphy, Mike Lawson, Sebastian Moreno, Seth Conboy, and Zach Beals — went home pretty happy.”

Film and Edit by Nick Tribuno

Website | http://www.nicktribuno.com
Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/nicktribuno
Email | nicktribuno@yahoo.com

